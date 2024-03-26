Tulsi Gabbard - Clinton & Barack Obama Running Biden Admin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker: “Who is running the government at this point? It’s obviously not Joe Biden. You think Hillary Clinton?” Tulsi Gabbard: “It’s not a leap of imagination to know that that’s true.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tulsi-gabbard-not-a-leap-of-imagination-that-hillary-clinton-barack-obama-running-biden-admin/