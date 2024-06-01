© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Guilty, Israel/Gaza, Secretariat & Sham, Covid Scam, RFK Jr. . Lindsey Graham
1
60 views • 11 months ago
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Trump fought the law and the law won, Lindsey supports Israel at all costs, A music video of The Who "Same As The Old Boss" about our political leaders, Del Bigtree on busting many of the conspirators of the covid scam, We have a clip of the 1972 Triple Crown where Secretariat and his rival Sham both break records that still hold up today plus much much more!
