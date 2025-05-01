BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin welcomes top UAE officials to Kremlin with a smile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
35 views • 4 months ago

Putin welcomes top UAE officials to Kremlin with a smile

Deputy PM and Interior Minister both sit with Russian leader.

Putin says countries linked by 'good, friendly relations'.

Adding, Today we're giving more money to Ukraine and what Trump said below:, 

US Department of Treasury confirms the agreement:

On April 30, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement to establish the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.  In recognition of the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion, this economic partnership positions our two countries to work collaboratively and invest together to ensure that our mutual assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery.

'I WANT OUT': Trump says US is wasting money on 'Biden's war' in Ukraine

President Donald Trump told the press he tries to "get out" of the Ukraine conflict and lashed out at the Biden administration for throwing hundreds of billions "out of the window."

"The real number is about $350 billion in aid to Ukraine. We were just pouring money in there, unsecured money," the US president said.

Adding:

Cynthia... My opinion: wtf... We're giving more $ to Ukraine. We gave Ukraine enough already, free, too bad they wasted it on War instead of an agreement many years ago. (most of the destroyed territory is in the Donbass, so very doubtful Russia will be offered help in those destroyed areas) : (

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
