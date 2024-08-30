ARMED Illegal Migrant Gangs Have Begun Taking Over Parts of Colorado

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Never Get to Hear From Gateway Pundint...
So I Thought I Share a Couple Here Today.
I Think I Like This Ellijah Shaffer...
Yes... I Liked What He Had to Say!
The ~Tren de Aragua~ Venezuelan Armed Gangs...
Are Taking Over Colorado and Other Cities Too!
If We Don't Stop Them NOW in The Big Cities...
They'll Be Coming to a Neighborhood Near You!!!
Did You Know Venezuelan Crime is Down 72 Percent...
The United States is Where All Their Criminals are Sent.