CHRISTIAN WARNING AGAINST PRIDE MONTH
ABC CHRISTIAN
43 followers
57 views • 06/03/2023

Luke 17:1 Then said he unto the

disciples, It is impossible but that

offences will come: but woe unto him,

through whom they come!

Luke 17:2 It were better for him that a

millstone were hanged about his neck,

and he cast into the sea, than that he

should offend one of these little ones.

Isaiah 3:9 The shew of their countenance

doth witness against them; and they

declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it

not. Woe unto their soul! for they have

rewarded evil unto themselves.

Genesis 13:13 But the men of Sodom were

wicked and sinners before the LORD

exceedingly.

Genesis 18:20 And the LORD said,

Because the cry of Sodom and Gomorrah is great, and because their sin is very

grievous;

Deuteronomy 29:23 And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning,

that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein, like the overthrow

of Sodom, and Gomorrah…which the LORD overthrew in his anger, and in his

wrath…

2 Peter 2:6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned

them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should

live ungodly;

Jude 1:7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner,

giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth

for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.

2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

biblepridejesusbible studysinchristianprophecygayend timesstudytransgendersex changelordtranssodomytargetclothing
