Dnepr group deactivated the Starlink satellite Internet antenna of Ukraine

Russian UAV unit of Dnepr Group revealed the installation of Starlink satellite Internet of Ukraine on top of a building in Kherson. Kiev Army was left without communications after an FPV drone came crashing down and ensured the equipment destruction.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
