Bombshell: J&J (Janssen) Poisoned The Philippines With Two Hot Lots!
No Rona for me
Published 25 days ago

Emerging information from ICAN/Aaron Siri FOIA’d exposes two of the most toxic lots in the VAERS universe!

From Steve Kirsch to Principia Scientific the story is about to explode...

https://principia-scientific.com/jj-has-poisoned-the-philippines/

https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/hot-lots-and-what-the-cdc-is-not

https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/the-hottest-lot-in-vaers-universe

