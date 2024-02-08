Blue tooth signals emitting from Graves, Yuri Bezmenov on Demoralization of AMERICA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://whiskeytangotexas.com/2022/05/17/cemetery-filled-with-bluetooth-signals-as-dead-vaxxed-emit-mac-addresses-from-the-grave/comment-page-1/
www.CAIRNSNEWS.org for the Dead and buried solders emitting blue tooth signals.
Go to the search engine "Duck Duck Go" and put in Yuri Bezmenov for the info and yt.
NOTE: This is a FAIR USE law, as I am not making any money from this video. Also, the You tube that I show here is being spread far and wide, so don't pick me me Brighteon!