Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 July 2023)

▫️On the evening of 28 July, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a precision-guided weapons strike on an AFU control point in Dnepropetrovsk.

▫️The assigned target has been neutralised. Goal of the attack has been reached.

▫️The AFU contd unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman & Donetsk direction.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions of defending units in close cooperation with artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, 5 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka, Avdeevka, Pervomayskoye & Krasnogorovka (DPS).

▫️AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Vesyoloye, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheevka, Dyleevka & Novgorodskoye (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 120 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehic, 2 motor vehic, as well as 1 Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, as a result of active actions by artill of the Vostok GOF, enemy manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Zolotaya Niva & Makarovka (DPR), Novoandreevka, Shcherbaki & Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Units of the 36th Combined-Arms Army & AB Troops successfully repelled 2 enemy attacks near Staromayorskoye & Urozhaynoye (DPR). During the fight, the enemy lost up to 70 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 1 infantry fight vehic & 2 pickups.

▫️1 ammo depot of the enemy 44th Artill Brig has been destroyed near Maryanovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 135 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of the advance of assault detachments of the 42nd & 43rd mech brig of the AFU, which was revealed by the recon of the Tsentr GOF, the AFU troops were preemptively hit. Two enemy attacks have been repelled near Raigorodka (LPR) & Serebryansky forestry.

▫️In addition, 8 AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Novogorovka, Nevskoye & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye, and Grigorovka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 170 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of the Zapad GOF continued offensive operations close to Kuzyomovka (LPR) & took more favourable positions.

▫️As a result of actions by Army Aviation & artill, AFU units have been hit close to Sinkovka, Timkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka (LPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 20 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehic & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 43rd Mech Brig has been destroyed near Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov reg).

▫️Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 UKR servicemen, 2 motor vehic & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️OPl-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artil of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 97 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 103 areas.

▫️1 fuel depot of the UKR grouping of troops 'Zaporozhye' has been destroyed close to Zaporozhye.

▫️1 command post of the AFU 47th Mech Brig has been hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️AD facilities have intercepted 2 S-200 surface-to-air missiles upgraded to attack ground targets, 7 Storm Shadow cruise missiles & 2 HIMARS ML rocket syst projectiles.

▫️6 UKR unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Pervomayskoye, and Maryinka (DPR), as well as Marfopol (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 457 airplanes, 244 helicopters, 5,314 UAV, 427 AD missile syst, 11,021 tanks & other armoured fighting vehic, 1,140 fighting vehic equipped w/ MLRS, 5,652 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,951 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.