NEW EMAIL EXPOSES FAUCI’S KNOWLEDGE OF LAB-MADE VIRUS
High Hopes
53 views • 07/21/2023

Del BigTree at the HighWire


July 21, 2023


A new unredacted email from Fauci sees the former NIAID head admitting to gain-of-function research in Wuhan. What about other biosafety labs around the world? The media is now in fear mode over a new tick-borne illness being called the ‘greatest public health threat.’ Does this have lab-tinkering fingerprints on it?


#Fauci #LabLeak #Wuhan #GainOfFunction


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31f91g-new-email-exposes-faucis-knowledge-of-lab-made-virus.html

Keywords
knowledgedel bigtreehighwireexposesfauciwuhanniaidgain-of-functionlab leakbiosafety labstick-borne illnessnew emaillab-made virus
