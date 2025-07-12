© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️🇺🇸 TIMELINE: Here is a COMPLETE video TIMELINE of the Trump Administration LYING telling us about the Epstein case:
- Claim: There WERE MORE "flight logs" - they NOW say don't exist
- Claim:- There was a LIST of "NAMES" - they no longer have
- Claim: That Epstein "DID commit SU1CIDE" - from a video that is now "definitively INCONCLUSIVE"
- Claim: That the accomplices WOULD see their day in court - Now they walk free
https://x.com/diligentdenizen/status/1943701759542665482?s=46
