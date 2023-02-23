© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump’s Message For Biden On East Palestine: ‘Get Over Here’TPUSA Contributor Savanah Hernandez joins the #WarRoom live from East Palestine, Ohio with a report on President Trump’s visit earlier today.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/rokurav
Watch more from #TheWarRoom here: https://americasvoice.news/video/0kNoh0SrR9eh0EP