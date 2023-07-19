⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (19 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(19 July 2023)

▫️The AF of the RU FED carried out a group strike w sea & air-based precision weapons against military ind facilities, fuel infrastructure & ammo depots of the AFU close to Odessa & also against enemy Kanatovo airbase of the UKR Air Force in Kirovograd reg. All the assigned targets have been neutralised. The goal of the attack has been reached.

▫️Kupyansk direction, units of Zapad Group of Forces continue successful offensive ops in the area of responsibility.

▫️RU troops advanced more than a KM in depth and up to 2 km along the front. The advancing units seized Molchanovo rail station (Kharkov reg).

▫️As a result of aviation & artil attacks, AFU units have been hit close to Sinkovka, Kislovka & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg) & Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 103th Brig of the Territorial Def of UKR has been destroyed near Peschanoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️Enemy losses up to 70 UKR men, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehi, & self-propelled artil syst: Polish-manuf Krab & Gvozdika, as well as 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.

▫️Donetsk area, as a result of concerted action by units of the Yug GOF aviation, artil & heavy flamethrower syst, 25 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Maryinka, Severnoye & NW of Kleshcheevka (DPR).

▫️AFU manpower & hardware have been hit near Seversk, Chasov Yar, Toretsk & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 110th Mech Brig has been destroyed near Avdeevka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 340 UKR men, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehi, 4 pickups, 1 German-manuf Panzerhaubitze 2000 SP howitzer, 2 Polish-manuf Krab SP artil syst, 1 Gvozdika SP artil syst & 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman area, units of the Tsentr GOF, artil & OP-Tact & Army avi have repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Karmazinovka, Shipilovka, Kremennaya & Belogorovka (LPR).

▫️AFU units have been hit close to Novosadovoye, Yampolovka & Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️Actions of 1 UKR sabo & recon group have been disrupted close to Torskoye (DPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 100th Territorial Defence Brig has been destroyed near Yampol (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 100 UKR men, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 3 motor vehi, 2 Gvozdika SP artil syst & 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In S Donetsk direc, as a result of active actions by OP-Tact & Army aviation, as well as artil by the Vostok GOF, an enemy attack has been repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️AFU manpower & hardware have been hit near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Makarovka & Rovnopol (DPR).

▫️Actions of 1 UKR sabo & recon group have been disrupted close to Staromayorskoye (DPR).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, manpower & hardware clusters of the AFU have been hit close to Novopokrovka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The actions of 1 UKR sabo & recon group have been suppressed near Marfopol (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️7 ammo depots of the 23rd, 33rd mech, 128th MTN assault & 44th artillery brig of the AFU have been destroyed near Berezovoye (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotino, Preobrazhenka, Uspenovka & Novoyakovlevka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 170 UKR men, 2 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehi, 4 motor vehi, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 3 D-20 guns, 1 Gvozdika SP artil syst, & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kherson direct, as a result of complex fire, the enemy losses were up to 50 UKR men, 1 armoured fighting vehi, 3 pickup trucks & 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️OP-Tactical & Army avi, Missile Troops & Artil of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 92 artil units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower & mil hardware at 106 areas.

▫️1 AFU fuel & lubricants base destroyed near Zaporozhye.

▫️Fighter Avi of RU Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 AFU Su-25 aircraft near Razdolnoye (DPR).

AD facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter near Kutkovka (Kharkov reg).

▫️5 HIMARS ML rocket sys projectiles have also been intercepted.

▫️18 UKR UAV were destroyed close to Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), Kremennaya, Berestovoye, Privolye (LPR), Krasnaya Gora, Opytnoye, Pokrovskoye, Staromlynovka (DPR), Pologi, Lyubimovka & Fedorovka (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 456 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,108 UAV, 426 AD missile syst, 10,761 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,139 fighting vehi equipped with MLRS, 5,522 field artil cannons & mortars, as well as 11,752 special military motor vehi have been destroyed during the SMO.