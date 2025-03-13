BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHAT IS "AI FOR GOOD" ITU-UN AND WHAT DOES IT HAVE TO DO WITH YOU'RE BODY?
6 months ago

About us - AI for Good https://aiforgood.itu.int/about-us/

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection  · NYU Abu Dhabi

https://nyuad.my.salesforce-sites.com/Events/NYUEventRegistration?event=MHnZzCCnTdB9ZVLrbWlugQ_3D_3D

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024

https://rumble.com/v63s6zd-369151321.html

.

UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

.

Pulse-Based Intra-Body Nano-Communication at Terahertz and Optical Bands

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Pulse-Based+Intra-Body+Nano-Communication+at+Terahertz+and+Optical+Bands&source=android

.

Terahertz Communications and Sensing for 6G and Beyond: How Far Are We?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Terahertz+Communications+and+Sensing+for+6G+and+Beyond%3A+How+Far+Are+We%3F&source=android

.

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android

.

Special issue on IoBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx

.

NASA/HARVARD Internet of Bio-Nano Things: A Review of Applications, Enabling Technologies and Key Challenges - ADS http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2021arXiv211209249K/abstract

.

INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION

INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS 6G

https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt&source=android

.

March 18, 2025 AI FOR GOOD ITU Webinar: Engineering synthetic organelles and their communication networks to control cell fates https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/webinars/20250318/Pages/default.aspx

Keywords
trump20242030covid
