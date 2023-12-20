Do NOT go to the hospital; they will kill you, says Paul Marik, MD

“Our healthcare system is a hoax. Don’t go to the hospital because they are going to KILL you,” says Paul Marik, MD.
Paul Marik, MD speaking at "Florida Summit 2023" on Nov 11, 2023.
Articles on vaccine shedding written by Pierre Kory, MD are posted here:
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components
“Shedding” of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components and Products From The Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated - Part 1
It's happening. The manufacturers and regulators knew it was a risk, yet, like numerous aspects of the Covid vaccine mRNA technology, did not test for excretion potential of spike proteins or LNP's.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 1, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-2-the-bio-distribution
Shedding Part 2- The Bio-Distribution and Excretion of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components and Products
In order to transmit or "shed" the Covid mRNA encapsulated lipid nanoparticle and/or the transcribed spike protein product, dissemination to organs and body fluids must occur. Does it? Answer: Yes.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 1, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-3-can-you-absorb-lipid
Shedding Part 3 - Can You Absorb Lipid Nanoparticles From Being Exposed To a Vaccinated Person?
I review all the routes of entry into the human body that mRNA vaccine nanoparticles can take.. and the ease in which they do so. The most troubling is via inhalation.
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-4-evidence-of-placental
Shedding Part 4 - Evidence of Placental and Breast Milk Transmission of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 1, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-5-evidence-of-shedding
"Shedding" Part 5 - Evidence of Shedding Causing Illness In Others
Here I present an epidemiologic study suggesting population-wide shedding impacts, case notes of patients sensitive to shedding, and social media reports.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 1, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-6-clinical-case-notes
"Shedding" Part 6 - Clinical Case Notes Describing Shedding Phenomena At The Leading Edge Clinic
We opened a private tele-health practice specializing in the treatment of Acute Covid, Long Covid, and Long Vax. We have observed a number of patients who became ill after exposure to the vaccinated.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 1, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-7-descriptions-of-shedding
"Shedding" Part 7- Descriptions of Shedding Causing Illness After Sexual Intercourse
Here I provide case descriptions of two different couples where the women fell ill with identical symptoms after a specific type of sexual activity.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 9, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-8-a-deluge-of-clinical
"Shedding" Part 8 - A Deluge Of Clinical Shedding Anecdotes Pour In
Increasing numbers of people are reporting to me prior episodes of sudden-onset vaccine side effect symptoms after an exposure to vaccinated people. Remember, the plural of anecdotes is... data.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 4, 2023
. . .
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-9-more-and-more-clinical
"Shedding" Part 9 - More and More Clinical Case Descriptions of Shedding Pour In
The continually submitted clinical case reports are both disturbing and compelling examples of shedding induced illnesses being observed from readers all over the world.
PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA
NOV 8, 2023
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.