Do NOT go to the hospital; they will kill you, says Paul Marik, MD

“Our healthcare system is a hoax. Don’t go to the hospital because they are going to KILL you,” says Paul Marik, MD.

Paul Marik, MD speaking at "Florida Summit 2023" on Nov 11, 2023.

Articles on vaccine shedding written by Pierre Kory, MD are posted here:

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components

“Shedding” of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components and Products From The Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated - Part 1

It's happening. The manufacturers and regulators knew it was a risk, yet, like numerous aspects of the Covid vaccine mRNA technology, did not test for excretion potential of spike proteins or LNP's.

PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA

NOV 1, 2023

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-2-the-bio-distribution

Shedding Part 2- The Bio-Distribution and Excretion of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components and Products

In order to transmit or "shed" the Covid mRNA encapsulated lipid nanoparticle and/or the transcribed spike protein product, dissemination to organs and body fluids must occur. Does it? Answer: Yes.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-3-can-you-absorb-lipid

Shedding Part 3 - Can You Absorb Lipid Nanoparticles From Being Exposed To a Vaccinated Person?

I review all the routes of entry into the human body that mRNA vaccine nanoparticles can take.. and the ease in which they do so. The most troubling is via inhalation.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-4-evidence-of-placental

Shedding Part 4 - Evidence of Placental and Breast Milk Transmission of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-5-evidence-of-shedding

"Shedding" Part 5 - Evidence of Shedding Causing Illness In Others

Here I present an epidemiologic study suggesting population-wide shedding impacts, case notes of patients sensitive to shedding, and social media reports.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-6-clinical-case-notes

"Shedding" Part 6 - Clinical Case Notes Describing Shedding Phenomena At The Leading Edge Clinic

We opened a private tele-health practice specializing in the treatment of Acute Covid, Long Covid, and Long Vax. We have observed a number of patients who became ill after exposure to the vaccinated.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-7-descriptions-of-shedding

"Shedding" Part 7- Descriptions of Shedding Causing Illness After Sexual Intercourse

Here I provide case descriptions of two different couples where the women fell ill with identical symptoms after a specific type of sexual activity.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-8-a-deluge-of-clinical

"Shedding" Part 8 - A Deluge Of Clinical Shedding Anecdotes Pour In

Increasing numbers of people are reporting to me prior episodes of sudden-onset vaccine side effect symptoms after an exposure to vaccinated people. Remember, the plural of anecdotes is... data.

https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-part-9-more-and-more-clinical

"Shedding" Part 9 - More and More Clinical Case Descriptions of Shedding Pour In

The continually submitted clinical case reports are both disturbing and compelling examples of shedding induced illnesses being observed from readers all over the world.

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

