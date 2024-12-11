BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria in Ruins Black Flags Over Damascus - Syriana Analysis's, Kevork Almassian & Clayton Morris
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 6 months ago

Syria in Ruins Black Flags Over Damascus Syriana Analysis & Clayton Morris, from Dec 10, 2024

Kevork Almassian joined Clayton Morris of Redacted to address the regime change in Syria. 

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. With expertise in geopolitics, Almassian's primary objective is to offer informative content that challenges the prevailing narratives of mainstream media.

If you'd like to support the channel:

🅿️ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Syrianaanalysis

▶️YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClvD6c1VI75QZWJjA_yiWhg/join

💳 PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian

☕ Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevorkios1l

📙Book to read (affiliate links): Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine

USA: https://amzn.to/3OzdDVP

Germany: https://amzn.to/3OgohAu

Join the Free Speech platform Rumble to stay in touch in case of cancellation:

Register: https://rumble.com/register/syrianaanalysis/

Follow: https://rumble.com/user/syrianaanalysis

Buy vitamin D3/K2 in the US (Affiliate Link): https://sunfluencer.com/product/vitamin-d-supplement/ref/KevorkAlmassian/

PS: The views and opinions expressed by the guest do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Syriana Analysis. ​​​​​


#syrianaanalysis #syria #israel

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy