White House: Israel Has Signed Gaza Ceasefire Proposal - both agreed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
61 views • 3 months ago

White House: Israel Has Signed Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt confirmed that Israel has signed a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

She said U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff presented the proposal to Hamas, and that Israel had already approved and signed it before it was delivered.

ℹ️As mentioned in the previous post, Al Arabiya reports that both sides have agreed to the ceasefire proposal, as follows:

(Hamas and Israel Agree to 60-Day Ceasefire — Al Arabiya

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, according to Al Arabiya.

The channel’s sources say that Steve Witkoff, the mediator, has already been informed that both sides have approved the proposed agreement.)

Adding:  U.S. Appeals Court Reinstates Trump Tariffs

A U.S. appeals court has reinstated global import tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.

This decision overturns a previous ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade, which had blocked the tariffs, claiming Trump had overstepped his authority.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
