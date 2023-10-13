The current situation at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The current situation at the Ben Gurion airport
Adding:
⚡️German airlines Lufthansa and Eurowings have suspended flights with Lebanon until October 16 inclusive - representative
and:
Al-Arabiya quoting Israeli sources: United States of America gave Israel the green light to confront any threat on any front and in any geographical area of Middle East
https://fxtwitter.com/AlArabiya_Brk/status/171288211950715720