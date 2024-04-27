Evidence of torture as nearly 400 bodies found in Gaza mass graves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian officials in Gaza have been presenting evidence they say proves the Israeli military carried out torture and executions in Khan Younis. It comes from bodies recovered in the mass graves of Gaza. Nearly 400 bodies have been exhumed from two sites at the Nasser and al-Shifa hospital compounds.
Al Jazeera’s Ibtissem Guenfoud reports.
Mirrored - Al Jazeera
