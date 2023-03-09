French geneticist Alexandra Henrion-Caude about the RNAm lies (In French)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest gorgeous interview of courageous geneticist Alexandra Henrion-Caude, who has debunked the nefarious deceitful covid shot narrative from the beginning. She has just written a book "Les apprentis sorciers - Tout ce qu'on vous cache sur l'ARN messager", the sorcerers apprentices, everything, which is being hidden to you about RNAm.