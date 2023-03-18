Russian forces clear Ukrainian anti-tank minefield near Mariupol

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Mar 17, 2023
Russian sappers carried out demining work on a minefield previously established by the Ukrainian forces at Novaya Tavria farm near Mariupol.
