Wars and Rumors of wars // Oh Jerusalem, Prophecy

Prophetic Word, given on 2024-01-08 ~7:20pm





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2024-01-08-wars-and-rumors-of-wars-oh-jerusalem/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski