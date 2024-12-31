BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Society's Addiction To Convenience | Live Roundtable on End Evil Podcast
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
17 views • 6 months ago

This was an open table livestream discussion following up a recent video on the subject with the fellow One Great Work Warriors.. Was cool to see Theo & Oscar come thru and represent some of that Europa Natural Law flavor. IT was a great discussion and wasn't redundant to the Warriors roundtable about it... Subscribe and stay notified for future podcasts & open discussions that you can participate in @chrisjantzenendevil5808


Learn more about what Chris has going on at www.chrisjantzen.com


Peace

Keywords
technologylazyconveniencecomplacent
