MARINES ATTACKED BY YOUTH MOB ON MEMORIAL DAY, Orange County, California

Who would win in a fight between three Marines and forty children? Answer: forty children. The Marines were walking down a California beach on the evening of Memorial Day of all days when they were set upon by a mob of largely feral teenagers. A video of the beatdown, which the gigabrained children decided to film and post themselves, shows two of the marines being knocked to the ground and repeatedly and brutally kicked and beaten, before two passersby intervened and pleaded with the teens to call off the attack. The third Marine is not shown in the video, but was also apparently attacked.The three were injured in the attack, but refused treatment. One of the Marines, Hunter Antonio, said that the fight started after he politely asked the group to stop lighting fireworks, after one hit him. They were also intimidating other passersby, he said, and became enraged when asked to behave. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rMLJlKzzUidI/?list=notifications&randomize=false