ART OF SPIRITUAL WAR VITAL IMPORTANCE 03. www.BGMCTV.org
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
02/13/2024

Sun Tzu said: The art of war is of vital importance to the State. It is a matter of life and death, a road either to safety or to ruin. Hence it is a subject of inquiry which can on no account be neglected. The art of war, then, is governed by five constant factors, to be taken into account in one's deliberations, when seeking to determine the conditions obtaining in the field.

These are: (1) The Moral Law; (2) Heaven; (3) Earth; (4) The Commander; (5) Method and discipline.

NOW LET US LOOK WHAT YHVH SAYS!!!

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
