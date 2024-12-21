Trouble with Stumpy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump (of Mar a lago) addresses the press on vaccines
https://www.abebooks.co.uk/servlet/BookDetailsPL?bi=32081916869&ref_=pd_hw_i_1
https://rumble.com/vvw9cc-father-of-mass-vaccination-wants-mass-depopulation.html
https://rumble.com/vo4yyr-shocking-polio-vaccine-hero-was-into-eugenics-and-depopulation.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yetfDrsFno Christopher Langan