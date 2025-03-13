❗️Putin’s FULL Response about a Ceasefire in Ukraine

❗️WATCH: Putin’s FULL response to the question of what he thinks about a ceasefire in Ukraine

⚡️Russia agrees with the proposal to cease hostilities, but believes it must lead to long-term peace — Putin

Adding:

The Ukrainian President's Office has effectively rejected one of Donald Trump's proposed conditions for peace in Ukraine—abandoning NATO membership.

A source from the presidential administration told European Pravda that during negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Andriy Yermak outlined Ukraine’s "red lines" to U.S. officials.

"For Ukraine, there are clear red lines—there can be no restrictions on the size of our military, and no bans on Ukraine’s participation in organizations such as the EU and NATO. Yermak also made it clear that Russia should not have a veto over Ukraine’s NATO membership," the source stated.