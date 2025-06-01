RUN For Your LIVES: The WORLD's only Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile BUREVESTNIK is Ready for FIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, reputable Russian military experts, citing their sources in the Russian Military Department, said the Russian Army would adopt the unique Nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile 9M730 'Burevestnik' in early 2027. According to authoritative military expert Dmitry Kornev, the successful test launch of the Nuclear-powered cruise missile 'Burevestnik' in 2023 was so successful and impressive that the Russian high military command decided to accelerate the adoption of this unique missile, which is capable of fundamentally changing the balance of power in the whole world for the next decades......................................................................................................
