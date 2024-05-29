CBS News anchor LAUGHS in Mayor Pete’s face when he blames climate for air turbulence REDACTED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Will air travel get more dangerous because of…wait for it…climate change? It couldn’t be because of airplane manufacturer conspiracies, right? How do they know that climate change contributes to air turbulence? Because of a study that concludes that since turbulence has increased in frequency in recent years, it must be because of climate change. They don’t prove causality though.