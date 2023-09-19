BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Journey of Consciousness by Mary Saint-Marie
Journey into Consciousness
Journey into Consciousness
51 views • 09/19/2023

Journey of Consciousness

a contemplation and meditation presented in three parts:

Sacred Sounds of the Soul and

Introduction Contemplation of Awareness Meditation and

Soul Sound Chant

This Journey of Consciousness invites the listener into the Vastness that ever IS.  It guides one deeper into the realization of our True Identity AS the One. It inspires Realization of the I Am Awareness AS one’s very self.

Enter the world of revelation…

Enter the realm of the real…

Enter the light in the heart and find…

love and wisdom expressed as Beauty…

meditation, narration, mystic art, sounds of the soul by Mary Saint-Marie

Contact Mary if interested in Soul Sessions, Soul Retreats, Holy Sight Workshops or to purchase Mystic Art or Books. www.marysaintmarie.com Donations may be sent to: Mary Saint-Marie, P.O. Box 704, Mount Shasta, Ca 96067 Or to PayPal under the category, Purchasing, on the website

lovemeditationwisdomrevelationcontemplationchantmary saint-mariesacred sounds
