Journey of Consciousness by Mary Saint-Marie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journey of Consciousness
a contemplation and meditation presented in three parts:
Sacred Sounds of the Soul and
Introduction Contemplation of Awareness Meditation and
Soul Sound Chant
This Journey of Consciousness invites the listener into the Vastness that ever IS. It guides one deeper into the realization of our True Identity AS the One. It inspires Realization of the I Am Awareness AS one’s very self.
Enter the world of revelation…
Enter the realm of the real…
Enter the light in the heart and find…
love and wisdom expressed as Beauty…
meditation, narration, mystic art, sounds of the soul by Mary Saint-Marie
Contact Mary if interested in Soul Sessions, Soul Retreats, Holy Sight Workshops or to purchase Mystic Art or Books. www.marysaintmarie.com Donations may be sent to: Mary Saint-Marie, P.O. Box 704, Mount Shasta, Ca 96067 Or to PayPal under the category, Purchasing, on the website