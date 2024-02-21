SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ECLIPSE, COMET, PYRAMIDS, LOCUST....Are you serious?
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY
-----------
On April 8, 2024, a spectacular and rare celestial event is set to unfold over Canada, the United States and Mexico – a total solar eclipse. As the Moon aligns perfectly between Earth and the Sun, temporary darkness will sweep across parts of the country, captivating countless spectators.
https://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/astronomy/eclipses/total-solar-eclipse.asp