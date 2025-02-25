Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (25 February 2025)

▫️The Russian Armed Forces launched a high-precision strike by air-based weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields. The goals of the strike were achieved.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, two motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Kamenka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 troops, five motor vehicles, and eight field artillery guns, two of which are manufactured by NATO countries. One Kvertus electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of three mechanised brigades and one airmobile brigade of the AFU suffered losses near Seversk, Stupochki, Chervonoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Zverevo, Sergeyevka, Udachnoye, Shevchenko, Andreyevka, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 305 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and three artillery guns.