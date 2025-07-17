BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Epstein 5D Chess
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
65 followers
138 views • 2 months ago

What does it look like when a Master Troller decides to Troll the enemy?

What strategies do players have when playing 5D chess?

How complex moves trigger the enemy to reveal themselves, even rat on each other?

What do YOU see playing out in the public arena at this time?

Are you ready for something BIG to happen?

Are you ready?


Art of war.

Appear weak when you are strong.

Appear strong when you are weak.


🔥 Epstein the bigger picture - https://rumble.com/v6vyfgg--epstein-and-the-bigger-picture-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a 🔥


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


Q told us August was often hot. 🔥

https://rumble.com/v6w82ok--almost-august-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


What can we do to be bttter prepared for what is coming?

🔥 17 things we all can be doing - https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ My Onpassive Group Page https://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-net/clubs/myclubs/NTY3ODQ%3D/A TBA

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



Keywords
trumpawakeningspiritualepsteinpatelbonditwistedlightworkerthrivalism
