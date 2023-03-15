Olena Zelenska: "One woman saw a drone from her balcony and shot it down with a jar of tomatoes." 🥫🍅✈️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🥫🍅🇺🇦🇺🇸✈️🇷🇺Olena Zelenska: "One woman saw a drone from her balcony and shot it down with a jar of tomatoes."
Maybe the SU-27 dropped jar of tomatoes on the MQ-9...🙄🤔.
All complete BS of course...
Source @AZgeopolitics🛰🌏🌍🌎