Video & Satellite Images have Surfaced Confirming that the Damaged Navy Landing Ship "Olenegorsky Gorniak," Attacked Last Night, has been Successfully Brought to the Pier

Satellite images have surfaced confirming that the damaged Navy Landing Ship "Olenegorsky Gorniak," attacked last night, has been successfully brought to the pier

The following is a partial about this ship from RYBAR about this. I posted the full minutes ago on another video about the sea drones:

Details have also emerged about an attack on Novorossiysk. A Ukrainian unmanned boat struck the left side of the 'Olenegorsky Gorniak'. This led to flooding in one compartment, but the ship remained afloat and will be repaired.

In this case, it's noteworthy that the drone approached the landing ship without hindrance. The crew likely didn't expect an attack and thus didn't take measures to destroy the UAV. This highlights the question of arming all non-combat ships with additional machine gun installations, as has already been done on several ships of the Black Sea Fleet.