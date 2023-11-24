© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists Coordinated Efforts to Deceive, Mass Awakening From Man Made Maze - OAN - The Real Story
Tonight on The Real Story... Is there a paradigm shift happening at the global level? The coordinated MSM assault on DJT, the coverup campaign for Biden, and the latest psychological operation forming on social media. Plus an establishment guard dog may have bit the wrong hand.
Remember, when enough of our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream, that will be the day "We The People" take back our power.
