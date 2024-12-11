Christmas: its origins and traditions (5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Don’t tread on me.





What is the real spirit behind Christmas? What does the tree represent and why do we decorate it and place gifts underneath it? Why have we been taught to lie to our children and teach them to believe in a man named Santa Claus? Is it coincidence that Santa also spells Satan?





Long before December 25 was associated with the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, winter celebrations have been observed in various ways around the world. From the Norse celebrating Yule to the ancient Romans celebrating Saturnalia in honor of their pagan god Saturn, pagan festivities and idol worship were successfully disguised as Christian by the Roman Catholic Church.





The Vatican brought their worship of statues and images into Christianity by giving them names of Jesus and the saints. It also has succeeded in continuing the worship of their sun gods Mithra, Nimrod and Tammuz by making December 25 the birthday of the Son of God. It is a shame that many Christians are tricked into observing this feast but the elect and true saints of the Most High cannot and will not be deceived.





Regarding the Christmas tree, read Jeremiah 10:2-5 which speaks about the xmas tree. Christ was not born on December 25, as a Pentecostal minister confirmed to me in 1999. Nowhere in the Bible is Christmas mentioned or ordained by the Most High! So why observe something that is not approved by Him? If the Almighty Father wanted us to keep His Son’s birthday, then He would have provided us with the date of His birth in His holy book!





Will you choose man’s pagan-tainted traditions over the truth and holiness of Christ? Will you stand up for the Truth that is found in the Father (Deuteronomy 32:4), in His Son, Jesus (John 14:6), in the Holy Spirit (1 John 5:6), in the Word (John 17:17) and in His holy ten commandments, which represent His love and character (Exodus 20; Psalm 119:151; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3). Turn to Christ and abide in His truth. Flee paganism, man’s traditions and worldliness. Put your faith in Christ and with the help of the Holy Spirit, keep His holy ten commandments.





