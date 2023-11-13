IDF Attacks Gaza Hospital as Infants Die from Lack of Medical Care

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Darkness has engulfed the world in the closing weeks of 2023. We are witnesses to atrocities that I have never seen in my lifetime. In particular, the world is silently watching the Israeli Zionists attack hospitals, kill children, and cut off food and water to patients. There is no outcry from world leaders. Where do we go from here? What’s next? How low can the Zionists sink in the blood of children without provoking an outcry from the civilized world?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 11/13/2023
