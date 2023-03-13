Council of 9 Brainstorming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1:20 - Eric Huysmans talks about his past lives.
11:00- Gina- Darwinism is wrong, its not naturally you vs me war etc, it is actually community
15:40-Eric- CO9 goal is ascension and healing
29:20-Nancy- we are in a physical body to build up a strong base, build up a high energy to influence this planet
35:35- Gina- Polaris says they did good today by stepping back and feeling more ready channelling.
37:40- Brian- states would be wise to give 10 days notice on meetup
45:40-Eric-Time is not linear Nancy concurs
46:05-Nancy- In higher dimension, there is no time
48:50-Oshara channels the Wayshowers
57:00-Eric-Everyone has their own backpack to carry.