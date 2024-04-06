Akita and the Fatima Secret (With Important Update on Visionary Sister Sasagawa)

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Fr. Elias Mary visited Sister Sasagawa at the Grove of the Owls Care home on April 17, 2023. His visit can be read in the May/June edition of the Missio Immaculatae Magazine at missiomagazine.com/project/may-june-2023





Since then, it has come to light that Sister Sasagawa, as confirmed again on the 1st of April 2024, remains at the Grove of the Owls Care facility in Kumamoto, Japan. We urgently ask for people in Japan to speak with her. We inform our viewers of Sister Agnes' need for visitors as she has been isolated from the Catholic community, and her health is poor. Please pray for her, and we ask nearby Christians in Japan to support and visit Sister Sasagawa at the Grove of the Owls Care facility in Kumamoto.





This video was made in 2015 with Sister Agnes Sasagawa's participation and approval. This is the first time her voice has been heard since she was interviewed for the Hill of Redemption documentary in 1990. Our Lady of Akita is extremely important because 13 years after the final part of the Fatima Secret was to be released by the Vatican in 1960, Cardinal Ratzinger said Our Lady of Akita is essentially the same as the Fatima Secret.





Sister Sasagawa wrote an endorsement letter for the documentary. This letter can be read at 59 minutes and 10 seconds in the documentary.





"I confirm that the information communicated in this documentary is correct and genuine.





I have long wanted this information to be known to all the people in the world. I believe, therefore, this documentary is a work of God that complies with the Blessed Virgin's instructions to warn people so that they amend their lives.





The late Bishop Ito, the late Pastor Yasuda, and other reliable sources have supported that the third message of Akita delivered to me by Our Lady of Akita is essentially the same as the third message of Fatima.





I pray that this documentary is shown to as many people as possible.





May the peace of our Blessed Maria and Jesus Christ be with you,





Faithfully, Sister Agnes Katsuko Sasakawa"





Fr. Elias Mary visited Sister Sasagawa at the Grove of the Owls care home on April 17, 2023. His visit can be read in the May/June edition of the Missio Immaculatae Magazine at missiomagazine.com/project/may-june-2023





Also related to this subject is the documentary The Secret of Nagasaki available at vimeo.com/manage/videos/911118807. The Secret of Nagasaki is based on David Dionisi's book Atomic Bomb Secret which was published by Seibo no Kishi in Nagasaki, founded by St. Maximilian Kolbe, O.F.M Conventual, and one of the reasons Sister Sasagawa agreed to help make Akita and the Fatima Secret.





