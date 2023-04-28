X22 REPORT Ep. 3056b Corruption At The Highest Level, Step Back What Do You See, Stage Being Set

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3056b - April 27, 2023Corruption At The Highest Level, Step Back What Do You See, Stage Being Set
The [DS] has been caught in the act, corruption at the highest level. The stage is now being set. The public is now seeing their crimes, how it was done and coordinated, once the public sees it they cannot forget and they are willing to accept more. The [DS] is panicking, they will now push the information war into a physical war, this is when the patriots will finish it.
