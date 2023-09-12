BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPA STOPS THE SALE OF WATER FILTERS THAT KILL VIRUSES IN US! In preparation for what?
402 views • 09/12/2023

EPA STOPS THE SALE OF WATER FILTERS THAT KILL VIRUS'S IN US! In preparation for what?Thank you to the health ranger for breaking this story! The EPA has re-classified water filters that can kill viruses in water. Dr Artis already discovered that the Govt has been releasing bio-weapons including the virus that causes Covid 19 into the countries public water supply. In these water filter absence the only safe way to treat water in the event of a system collapse or to guard against the current government genocide is to boil or treat your water with UV light or sunlight!



Keywords
murderepawater filterbio-weaponde-populationgovernment genocide
