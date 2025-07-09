BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New World Order: people control all over the Earth! The US as well as the EU of von der Le Le Trump's executive order and the $ 30 million contract with Palantir
New World Order: people control all over the Earth! The US as well as the EU of von der Le Le Trump's executive order and the $ 30 million contract with Palantir of the globalist CEO member of the glob Orld Economic Forum, ale Kar Karp, to track the movements of migrants in real time (will it be extended to all citizens in the future?) What do we actually risk? A large nation (it is not China) through GEOFENCING has tracked and disabled the digital IDs of protesters (and those who were on the spot): disabling ID cards and passports makes almost any activity impossible (from banking to public services, from travel to mobile phone use, etc.). That's what we risk! Digital identification systems are being used as weapons against citizens! What to do!

