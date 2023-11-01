BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Smugglers Blues
Anenberg
Anenberg
0 follower
80 views • 11/01/2023

Back in 1987, Michael Anenberg was a well-known, celebrity look-alike standing in for Don Johnson as Detective Sonny Crockett from the Miami Vice television show.

He was active from 1987 to 1992. Mike worked for numerous modeling and talent agencies in the Southern California area including those in Hollywood. He traveled around America including appearances in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. He was the Stand-in for Don Johnson in the movie "Sweetheart's Dance" starring Johnson, Susan Sarandon, and Jeff Daniels.

Here is a snippet-style, compilation of some of the shows and appearances Anenberg has made. Apologies for the poor video quality, but it was made at home using ancient equipment from the mid-80s. Enjoy. 

miamivicesonnycrockett
