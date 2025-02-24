BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
✈️Meet Yak 130: Russian-made fighter, now in Iranian skies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
149 views • 6 months ago

Meet Yak 130: Russian-made fighter, now in Iranian skies

Iran just debuted a cutting-edge Yak-130 light combat aircraft at the Zulfiqar 1403 military drill. 

Check out its key features:👇

✈️Multifunctionality: The Yak-130 is designed to serve both as a trainer for pilots and a light attack aircraft

✈️Advanced avionics: The aircraft is equipped with modern avionics comparable to more advanced fighter jets like the Su-30 and F-14

✈️Attack capabilities: It has heavy payloads of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry

✈️Extended range and EW capability: With a range of around 800 km that is extendable by deploying external fuel tanks, the Yak-130 can also carry two electronic warfare pods on both wing tips to enhance its tactical advantage and jamming capabilities.

