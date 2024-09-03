© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If we don’t abide by 1948 Human Rights Universal Declaration, we’re all done for – Roger Waters
Entire 'Exclusive' interview with RT, September 2, 2024. Three other short clip videos also posted to listen to. Cynthia
RT spoke exclusively with Roger Waters, musician, Pink Floyd Founding Member and activist, on free speech, Western agenda and other geopolitical issues.