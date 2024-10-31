BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A second term problem: ending chronic disease from the shots!
7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


It was a stem cell meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 22nd 2019 and it's where I met Roger Stone. And that's page 200 of our book, Plague Of Corruption. So this is what started the whole thing. I got up at the end of the meeting. He was keynote speaker. I have no idea who he is. You know, I'm not political at all. And so I get up there and I say: When is somebody going to do something about this chronic disease epidemic from these shots? And he very calmly said: Ah, that's a very good question, but it's a second term problem! And now we know, why they'll do anything they can to keep Trump from getting a second term and why he had to clean the swamp.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/30/2024


Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5krqo5-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-the-real-goal-of-the-vaccination-agenda.html


Plague Of Corruption: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

