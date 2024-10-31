A second term problem: ending chronic disease from the shots!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





It was a stem cell meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 22nd 2019 and it's where I met Roger Stone. And that's page 200 of our book, Plague Of Corruption. So this is what started the whole thing. I got up at the end of the meeting. He was keynote speaker. I have no idea who he is. You know, I'm not political at all. And so I get up there and I say: When is somebody going to do something about this chronic disease epidemic from these shots? And he very calmly said: Ah, that's a very good question, but it's a second term problem! And now we know, why they'll do anything they can to keep Trump from getting a second term and why he had to clean the swamp.





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/30/2024





