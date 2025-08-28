🚨Israel strikes in northern Yemen: fighter jets reportedly hit the Interior Ministry building & a Houthi security forces training camp​ - earlier today

🚨 Israel strikes in northern Yemen: fighter jets reportedly hit the Interior Ministry building & a Houthi security forces training camp​.

Netanyahu unveils plan for 'security zone' in Syria — reports

🔴 According to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Tel Aviv is working to create a demilitarized “security zone” from the occupied Golan Heights down to south of Damascus, as well as a humanitarian corridor into Syria.

🔴 Netanyahu said the project is meant to “protect the Druze in Syria’s Sweida region and beyond," pledging food, building materials, and large-scale medical aid. He told Druze leaders in Israel: “We are brothers. Would Israel not extend a hand to save our Druze brothers? And we acted.”

🔴 At the same time, Israeli forces have intensified operations across Syria. JNS reported IDF air raids, drone strikes, and ground incursions near Damascus and Quneitra, with Syrian state media confirming at least eight soldiers killed. Syria’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attacks as a “gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

🔴 Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said IDF troops will remain on Mount Hermon and in the new 'security zone' “to protect the communities of the Golan and the Galilee from threats emanating from the Syrian side, as the central lesson from the events of October 7.”

🔴 Meanwhile in Damascus, Ahmed al-Sharaa — better known as ex-terrorist Abu Mohammad al-Jolani — now poses as “president,” while his militias abuse minorities and fuel the chaos Israel exploits.

🔴 Netanyahu wraps his plan in the language of brotherhood and “aid,” but in practice it means occupation, strikes, and carving Syria apart under the pretext of security.

