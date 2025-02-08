PART 1 Dr.SHIVA, Masks, on Oral Health @CytoSolve® Systems Analysis(5/21) 1/3

https://www.brighteon.com/dc954724-ddcb-4e4b-9632-c1028dff42c6



Dr.SHIVA™: Masks on Oral Health @CytoSolve® Systems Analysis(5/21)

Observations, significant observations, that they're seeing an explosive rise in gum disease as well as tooth decay. So we want to start and now go a couple levels deeper, but I also want to talk a little bit about the current science on masks as a prophylaxis, which means masks as a prevention. Let's really look at that because, you know, the CDC, for example, says the use of cloth coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and it really describes how to wear a face mask. You know, it says it should fit snugly, it should be secured, it should include multiple layers of fabric, it should allow for breathing without restriction, and it should be able to be laundered and machine-dried with damage or no change to shape.

We have a friend of ours, you know, who has three or four or five, six people in their home, and they have a big bucket where people throw their masks in. Apparently, people are all exchanging masks. People are leaving masks in there for days, weeks. So, you know, it can be quite unhygienic. Here's the CDC saying how we believe, or their belief, how masks should be worn, and it's hard to make everyone do this. In Massachusetts, there was a governor, there was an order from the governor of Massachusetts, has issued an order effective Wednesday, so it's May 6th, requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible. And the order said this applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces. And again, this is on the Massachusetts website.





They're talking about, on mask. gov, how to wear masks. So broadly, there are two types of masks. We have the surgical mask, as you can see on the left, and the cloth mask. There's also one that healthcare workers wear called the N95 mask. Now, the use of the personal protective equipment by, you know, the general public is obviously, as we said, is becoming very controversial. The, you know, the general public is obviously, as we said, is becoming very controversial. The Centers for Disease Control recommend face coverings for healthcare workers, for sick patients, and the general public. And you can see the most common types of masks on the left. Now, there are the, just simply cloth face coverings where people don't wear a mask.

If you notice, some people just take, you know, sometimes they'll take an undershirt and they'll put it over. But there's no conclusive clinical evidence for the effectiveness of face masks. I'll repeat that. There's no conclusive clinical evidence for the effectiveness of face masks. As of today. And the possible reason is because these virus particles are too small to be filtered out. There's been quite a bit of research on this. And these are, if you go to PubMed and you look in the Annals of Internal Medicine and Respiratory Care and Antimicrobial Resistance and Infectious Control in BMGA Open, various articles on looking at the effectiveness of surgical and cotton masks, about a cluster randomized trial and cloth studies. And there's a number of them.

And I was a study done on cloth masks and surgical masks, and it concluded that they're ineffective in filtering the SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 patients. And what it said was, it says the size and concentration of the SARS-CoV-2 in aerosols generated in urine coughing are unknown. So we don't really know how much is in there. And Oberg and Brousseau demonstrated that surgical masks did not exhibit adequate filter performance. And Oberg and Brousseau demonstrated that surgical masks did not exhibit adequate filter performance against aerosols measuring 0. 9, 2. 0, and 3. 1 micrometers. And that's about 10 to the minus 6 meters in diameter. And Lee and colleagues showed that particles which are in the range of 0. 04 to 0. 2 micrometers can penetrate surgical masks, okay? So anything that's in that size, 0.

04 to 0. 2 can literally go through the surgical masks. And the size of the SARS-CoV particle from the 2002 and 2004 outbreak was 0. And the size of the SARS-CoV particle from the 2009 earthquake was estimated to be 0. 08 and to be 0. 14. And we're assuming that the current SARS virus is a similar size, and surgical masks are unlikely to effectively filter this virus. Here's a very interesting study that was done, which was looking at cloth masks and surgical masks and also found them ineffective in patients. They looked at various groups of patients. They did a with pneumonia who had upper respiratory infection, as well as people who had pneumonia and acute respiratory disorder. And you know what's interesting here?