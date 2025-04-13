"Product of an apartheid state": Former head of the presidential campaign HQ, Stephen Bannon took a swipe at Musk

"Product of an apartheid state": Former head of the presidential campaign headquarters took a swipe at Musk.

Trump's key strategist during his first presidential campaign, Stephen Bannon, has publicly explained why he criticizes the billionaire owner of Tesla.

Host Bill Maher recalled some of the MAGA mastermind's memorable quotes about the entrepreneur. Some of them include: "Elon Musk is truly evil, and stopping him has become personal to me," "I will see to it that Elon Musk is kicked out before he is inaugurated," and "Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant."

Remember, he was a darling of the far left. All the oligarchs in Silicon Valley were progressive leftists. And they were all created by the left. Except Musk, who saw the math a little earlier.

And remember, Mark Zuckerberg is going on trial on Monday for selling us out to the Chinese Communist Party. All these guys were on their way to Damascus on November 5th when we won. And suddenly they wanted to be part of MAGA. I don't trust them. I don't believe in them. They are completely self-centered.

- the speaker emphasized.

According to Bannon, all these businessmen are “the product of an apartheid state created by progressive Democrats.”

And now we have to destroy it. And I think you're going to see the Justice Department really start going after these guys, starting with Zuckerberg,

— suggested one of the architects of Trump’s first term victory.

